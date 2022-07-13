Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Terrell, 80, Bardstown

James “Jim” Terrell, 80, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 29, 1941, in Corbin. He retired after 20 years from Heartland Financial. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

JAMES “JIM” TERRILL

He enjoyed being on the water; boating and fishing, and playing poker, darts, and pool. He was a great family man who enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren, Justin and Sarah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Exie Terrell; one sister, Carolyn T Rains; and one brother-in-law, Jon Wisdom.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Paula Terrell of Bardstown; two daughters, Robin (Paul) Holtz of Algonquin, Ill., and Jenny (Joey) Milburn of Bloomfield; one son, Mark (Kay) Terrell of St. Petersburg, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Justin (Tera Cecil) Milburn, Sarah Milburn, Carter McGuffin, Trevor McGuffin, Spencer Williams, Everett Terrell, Christine (Chris) Holtz, and Casey (Frank) Pace; and his sidekick, Tinkerbell.

The memorial service is 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Thompson officating.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-