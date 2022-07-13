Obituary: Nancy Katherine Milburn, 75, Chaplin

Nancy Katherine Milburn, 75, of Chaplin, died Monday, July 11, 2022 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born April 29, 1947, in Battle Creek, Mich., to the late Howard Herman and Geraldine Sherburne Campbell. She was a retired employee of Toyota Boshoku and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed drawing and coloring and loved her horses and her dog.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Phillip Campbell; and one sister, Rebecca Campbell.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Milburn; one daughter, Cherlyn (William) Burgin of Bloomfield; one son, Tim Oliver of Bardstown; one stepdaughter, Detra (Jeff) Bryant of Cox’s Creek; one stepson, PJ (Nicole) Milburn of Chaplin; two sisters, Ann (Terry) Nobles of Michigan and Lisa Clark of Bardstown; eiight grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Brandon Amick officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

