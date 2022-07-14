Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Katie Nicole Armstrong, 40, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Danmon Jarome Hobbs, 23, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $308 cash. Booked at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cory Ray Schmitz, 32, New Haven, no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating on a suspended license; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $384 cash. Booked at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Maria Lynn Pupo-Porter, 43, Lebanon Junction, failure to appear. Bond is $240 cash. Booked at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-