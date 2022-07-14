Obituary: John Clifton ‘Johnny’ Blandford, 85, Bardstown

John Clifton “Johnny” Blandford, 85, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Feb. 4, 1937, in Saint Mary to the late John Reuben and Flossie Wooley Blandford.

He was a retired employee of General Electric after 37 and a half years. He was a farmer and a hard worker. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served on the bereavement committee and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter #1290.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Miles Blandford; three sisters, Mahala Siegel, JoAnn Wiley and Diane Mattingly; and two brothers, Ricky Blandford and Bobby Blandford.

He is survived by two sons, Mark (Debbie) Blandford and Keith (Annette) Blandford, both of Bardstown; six sisters, Charlene Nugent of Lebanon, Elaine (Marvin) Miles and Veronica “Ronnie” (David) Baumer, both of Louisville, Cabrini (Butch) Gordon of Lebanon, Terri (Donnie) Sympson of Bardstown, and Angie Puckett of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Michael (Jeanie) Blandford and Kirby (Nancy) Blandford, both of Lebanon; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening prayer service at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

