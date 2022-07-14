Obituary: Ramona Lynne Parrish, 60, Bardstown

Ramona Lynne Parrish, 60, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at University of Louisville Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born April 17, 1962 in Mayfield to Doris Gerald and Patsy Ann Enoch Nance. She was a registered nurse having served as the house supervisor at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah as well as at Mercy Hospital in Owensboro. She loved big dogs, loved to travel especially to the beach, good food and loved her family, including her well loved nieces nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Doris Gerald Nance; one sister, Doris Ann Clark; and one brother, James Lee Nance.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Charles Parrish; one daughter, Miranda Parrish of Atlanta; one son, Benton Parrish of Louisville; her mother, Patsy Ann Nance of Nazareth; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen by the family.

A memorial service is 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

