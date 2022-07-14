Obituary: Carolyn Delores Milburn Clark, 62, Willisburg

Carolyn Delores Milburn Clark, 62, of Brush Grove Road, Willisburg, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home. She was born in Lebanon on March 21, 1960, to Helem Thomas and Evelyine Jewell Milburn.

She was a member of the Anchor of Hope Church, a graduate of Nelson County High School and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Lynn Clark (Jan. 2, 2022); her father, Helem Thomas Milburn (Nov. 28, 1990); and her sister-in-law, Anita Carol Milburn (Jan. 19, 2017).

Survivors include one daughter, Crystal Clark of Willisburg; her mother, Evelyine Jewell Milburn of Chaplin; one sister, Charlotte Blackburn (Carl) of Taylorsville; and one brother, Michael Milburn of Chaplin.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Keith Creech, the church pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Willisburg Church Of God of Prophecy.

Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Michael Milburn.

Serving as pallbearers will be Vernon Jewell, Darrell Jewell, Tommy Jewell, Tyler Hardin, Gerald Hood and Brandon Milburn.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

