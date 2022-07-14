Louisville-area transportation company honors associate for 35 years of safety

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, July 14, 2022 — A Louisville transportation company recently honored a Bardstown man employed there for 35 years of safety.

DENNY HOWELL

Denny Howell of Bardstown was recognized for his safe record with the company, which prides itself on a culture of safety.

The company measures and monitors driver and vehicle performance to insure peak operation. The company also provides continual improvement through trainings and awareness campaigns.

ABOUT AVERITT. For more than 50 years, Averitt Express has been a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach to 100+ countries.

