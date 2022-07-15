Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, July 14, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Phillip Scott Weakley, 40, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 1:25 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Andrea Lynn Cahill, 46, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $79.90 cash.

Booked at 1:55 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Rebecca Lynn Bowman, 52, Barrdstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; improper equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); prescription controlled substance not in proper container. Bond is $5,428 cash. Booked at 3 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Derrick Delasale Walker, 46, Bardstpwm. failure to appear. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 6:23 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Judith Gail Downs, 59, Loretto, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:49 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Cassius Cannabis, 48, Bardstown, cultivate in marijuana, less than 5 plants; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of handgun by a convicted felon (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 3:11 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotic Task Force.

Mary Mehgan Lott, 37, Bardstown, drug court 7 day sanction (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 4:38 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Fredrick Allen Sanger, 36, Cox’s Creek, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 of value. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:55 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

