Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, July 15, 2022 By admin

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, July 15, 2022

Jacob Neil Browning, 29, Bardstown, flagrant non-support. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 2 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, by the Bardstown Fire Department.

Courtney Brooke Cissell, 29, New Haven, court appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 1:13 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Talon Scott Leslie, 23, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:15 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher White, 46, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:28 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matthew Joseph Kenney, 46, Cox’s Creek, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; wanton endangerment, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:35 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

