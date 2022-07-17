Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, July 16, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Eric Russell Byrd, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; failure to wear seatbelts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended license; no insurance card; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-