Obituary: Dan Waterfill, 66, Louisville

Dan Waterfill, 66, of Louisville, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at UofL Jewish Hospital. He was born Dec. 26, 1955, in Louisville. He was a retired truck driver and he attended Plum Creek Baptist Church. He loved cats and his special poodle, Suzette.

DAN WATERFILL

He was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Mary Lee Waterfill.

He is survived by two sisters, Ann (Malcom) New and Annelle Waterfill (Gene) Hoene, both of Taylorsville; one brother, Ronald Lee (Joyce) Waterfill of Taylorsville; a special cousin, James Allan (Dee) Wiggs of Bardstown; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In following his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Friends of Spencer County Animal Shelter, c/o Jill Steier.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-