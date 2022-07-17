Nelson Circuit Court Divorces — June 2022

The following marriage dissolutions have been recorded in the Nelson Circuit Clerk’s office during the month of June 2022. This information is public record.

Torie Rachelle Moore (maiden name restored), 28, Springfield, and Jordan Michael Withers, 30, Springfield. Married 4 years, 7 months. Divorce final June 1, 2022.

Rachel Lea Sellers, 41, Boston, and Brian Schroer, 37, Boston. Married 7 years, 2 months. Divorce final June 2, 2022.

Sophia Anne Patten, 36, Elizabethtown, and Audreanna Rose Mason, 31, Elizabethtown. Married 1 year, 8 months. Divorce final June 3, 2022.

Sally Christine Mudd, 41, Bardstown, and Paul Jarrod Barnes, 40, Frankfort. Married 22 years, 11 months. Divorce final June 7, 2022.

Keith Lamont Ellery, 46, Bardstown,, and Leitcha Marie Trigg, 43, Bardstown. Married 6 years 10 months. Divorce final June 8, 2022.

Ashley Meagan Walls (maiden name restored), 32, Bardstown, and James Anthony Mullins, 32, Bardstown. Married 7 years, 7 months. Divorce final June 14, 2022.

Lauren Lish, 31, Bardstown, and Megan Moore, 33, Bardstown. Married 3 years, 5 months. Divorce final June 15, 2022.

Felicia Carole Riley (maiden name restored), 48, Bardstown, and Anthony John Linton, 49, Bardstown. Married 4 years, 10 months. Divorce final June 15, 2022.

Angela Rae Carter, 38, Bloomfield, and Mitch Braden Kanatzer, 43, Goshen. Married 5 years. Divorce final June 16, 2022.

Benjamin Travis Bays, 34, Bloomfield, and Amanda Nicole Frye, 29, Boston. Married 3 years, 10 months. Divorce final June 17, 2022.

Heather Hunt, 32, Bardstown, and Bobby Hunt, 34, Sonora. Married 4 years, 9 months. Divorce final June 21, 2022.

Ben Eugene Anderson, 41, New Haven, and Kelly Suzanne Anderson, 44, New Haven. Married 21 years, 7 months. Divorce final June 22, 2022.

Michelle Evelyn Menashe, 34, Bardstown, and Allen Michael Brooks, 32, Bardstown. Married 4 years, 4 months. Divorce final June 28, 2022.

Shelby Lynn Cross, 28, Bardstown, and Joshua Daniel Coulter, 33, Bardstown. Married 3 years, 3 months. Divorce final June 30, 2022.

-30-