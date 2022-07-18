Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, July 17, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Cody Mitchell Hawkins, 30, Lebanon Junction, no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance; operating on a suspended operators license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked at 2:21 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Cory Wulf, 33, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 2:23 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cynthia Newton Vittitow, 40, Milton, disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:36 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathan Ryan Nelly, 21, Lebanon Junction, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 2:38 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Angela Jean Hill, 54, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $414 cash. Booked at 11:08 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-