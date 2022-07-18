Obituary: Peggy Sue Murphy Harmon, 61, Hodgenville

Peggy Sue Murphy Harmon, 61, of Hodgenville, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin with her family by her side. She was born in Green County on Sept. 4, 1960, to the late Kenneth Ray Murphy and her mother, Louise Perkins Murphy.

She was a Christian by faith and a former housekeeper with Sunrise Manor Nursing home in Hodgenville. She was a loving mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Timmy Murphy and Jimmy Murphy.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Billy (Tammy) Cruse of Beaver Dam and Michael (Katrina) Harmon of Hodgenville; her mother, Louise Perkins Murphy of Hodgenville; one brother, Larry Murphy of Hodgenville; three grandchildren, Callie Cruse, Emily Harmon, and Hailey Harmon; two great-grandchildren, Parker and Zoey; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with Brother Dale Warren officiating. Burial will follow in the Perkins family cemetery at Buffalo.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

