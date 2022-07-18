Obituary: Lula Mae Summitt Snellen, 80, Bardstown

Lula Mae Summitt Snellen, 80, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was called home to be with the Lord and her loved ones. She was born Jan. 2, 1942. She was retired from American Greetings and a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

LULA MAE SUMMITT SNELLEN

She loved to walk with her dog Rudy. She enjoyed working in her yard and took pride in how it looked. She was known for being a wonderful seamstress and an active member of her church. She sang in the church choir for many years and had a beautiful voice.

She enjoyed nothing more than preparing meals for her family and having family get togethers. Her homemade banana pudding and chocolate pies were always her grandchildren’s favorites. Her family said she was the epitome of class, beauty and grace.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Irene Summitt; her husband, Richard Snellen; six sisters, Christina Mattingly, Naomi Harrell, Martha Lewis, Shirley Wilson, Pricilla Ludka and Loraine Shelburne; and four brothers, James Summitt, CJ Summitt, Phillip Summitt and Floyd Summitt.

She is survived by one daughter, Donna (Tim) Haley of Barstown; three sons, Eric (Debbie) Snellen and Jeff Snellen, both of Bardstown and Richie (Glenda) Snellen of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Linda (Donnie) Ritchie and Janie Richardson; one brother, Ralph (Judy) Summitt; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Her memorial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with a bereavement dinner to follow at the church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-