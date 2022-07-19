Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, July 18, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, July 18, 2022

Kimberly Michelle Pittman, 45, Taylorsville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $10,500. Booked at 10:28 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Ray Pratorius, 32, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $500 or more but under $10,000 value. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:33 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Mike Edward Simmons, 34, Brooks, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:38 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Alan Micheal Curci, 37, Lexington, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000. Booked at 2:31 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Micheal Darrell Hagan, 25, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 3:11 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Freddie Gene Tucker, 30, Louisville, burglary, third-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $5,000 cash or property. Booked at 3:17 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Matthew Norman Miller, 29, Chaplin, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 5:56 p.m. July 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tabatha Lynn Wadsworth, 46, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 11:03 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-