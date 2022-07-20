Obituary: Beulah Stone Shewmaker, 87, Bardstown

Beulah Stone Shewmaker, 87, of Bardstown, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Feb. 25, 1935, in Cox’s Creek. She was a homemaker, enjoyed antiques, and was a member of First Christian Church (D.O.C.).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Randall Shewmaker; her parents, Bryan and Lily Stone; three sisters, Catherine LeClear, Mildred Crume, and Juanita Sharp; and one brother, Bryan Stone Jr.

She is survived by one daughter, Saundra Lucille (Fred) Noe of Bardstown; one son, William Randall (Lynn) Shewmaker of Bloomfield; one sister, Arbutus Hall; one brother, David G. Stone; five grandchildren, Freddie (Kay) Noe, Krista (Matt) Shewmaker Durbin, Linsey Ann (Tyler) Shewmaker, Shanna O’Donnell, and Calin (Hilary) Noel; and seven great-grandchildren, Jamie Alan Durbin, Bralee Noe, Booke Noe V., Hudson Noel, Dean Noel, Lydia O’Donnell, and Jake O’Donnell.

A memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to First Christian Church (D.O.C) and the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-