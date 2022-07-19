Judge Executive Deans Watts’ final fiscal court meeting is business as usual

Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa displays a shadow box featuring patches and logos that represent the different departments of county government.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 — Judge Executive Dean Watts led the final fiscal court meeting of his career Tuesday morning.

During the meeting, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa presented Watts with a shadow box that featured the emblems representing the magistrates and the various county departments Watts has led and worked with through the years.

Watts was appreciative of the accolades, and only spoke briefly of his retirement.

“When you like what you do, it isn’t a job,” Watts told the crowd. “And I’ve always enjoyed coming to work every day.”

Judge Executive Dean Watts opens Tuesday’s meeting of Nelson Fiscal Court.

Before the meeting ended, Magistrate Keith Metcalfe took a few moments to express his appreciation to Watts for his years of conservative, fiscal-minded leadership as judge executive.

“I’ve learned a lot from watching you work over the years,” Metcalfe said. “You’ve made me a better person.”

As Watts adjourned the meeting, he received a standing ovation from the magistrates, department heads, and the audience.

DEAN WATTS PARK ANNEXED. Fiscal court approved a resolution in support of the City of Bardstown’s annexation of all of Dean Watts Park.

While the park will now be in the city limits, the county will retain ownership of the property and will continue operation of all of the county recreation programs.

The benefit of the annexation means the park will have city police and fire protection.

WATER LINE AGREEMENT. The magistrates approved a supplementary memorandum of agreement in support of the water line project that will bring Louisville Water Co. water to the City of Bardstown.

The additional agreement notes that the Kentucky General Assembly allocated $10 million for this project as part of House Bill 1, the state budget, earlier this year.

In other business, the court:

— approved a proclamation honoring Deputy Sheriff Dennis Wells, who entered a burning building when told someone may still be inside. The proclamation states that Friday, July 22, 2022, is Dennis Wells Day.

— approved an agreement to provide the City of New Haven with $200,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for needed sewer upgrades to the New Haven sewer system.

— approved a resolution to name the fiscal court meeting room in honor of retiring District 3 Magistrate Bernard Ice. Ice, who did not seek another term as magistrate. Ice has served 36 years on fiscal court.

NEXT UP. The next scheduled meeting of Nelson Fiscal Court is Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

