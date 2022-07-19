Obituary: Betty Ann Jackson, 64, Shepherdsville

Betty Ann Jackson, 64, of Shepherdsville, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home. She was born Aug.17, 1957, in Taylorsville to the late Daniel and Fannie Mae Johnson Pritchard. She was a homemaker, loved fishing, bingo, and her dog, Sophia. She was of the Baptist faith.

BETTY ANN JACKSON

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Bobbi Hall, Wilma Ingram and Brenda Bunch.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jessie Jackson Sr; two sons, Jessie Jackson Jr. of Shepherdsville and Robert Eric (Carol) Jackson of Cox’s Creek; three sisters, Linda Watson, Shirley Maddox, Sandi Pritchard all of Bardstown; two brothers, Robert Pritchard and Floyd (Kayla) Pritchard, both of Bardstownl; and two grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

