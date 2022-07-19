Obituary: Hilda Hinson Tingle, 95, Bardstown

Hilda Hinson Tingle, 95, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home after a long illness.

She was the daughter of Daniel Otto and Flossie Hinson. She was born on the family farm near Whiteville, N.C. She grew up there and attended the local schools. After graduation, she worked in Wilmington, N.C., as a telephone operator for Southern Bell. She transferred to Miami, Fla., where she met her future husband, Willis Ray “Bootsie” Tingle of Kentucky, who also worked for Southern Bell.

HILDA HINSON TINGLE

After their marriage in 1948, they moved back to Mr. Tingle’s home in Fairfield. After living there for several years, they moved to Bardstown where they lived until the time of their deaths. She was a devoted housewife and mother and enjoyed her family and friends. She also loved her flower and vegetable gardens, and the bird and animal life in her yard and surrounding neighborhood. Bernheim Forest was a favorite destination and she loved taking out-of-town visitors there for picnics to share with them the beautiful surroundings.

She enjoyed visiting beaches that were near her hometown in North Carolina. She loved to collect miniature Christmas trees and owned over 200 special and unusual trees which she displayed in her home each Christmas season. Before her health declined, she and her dear friend Merle Brady attended the summer weekly concerts in the local community park sponsored by the Stephen Foster Music Club. In her later years, she loved to sit and watch the beautiful sunsets and birds which perched on one of her many feeders.

The family is very grateful for her devoted caregivers Caty Hutchins and Missy Summit as well as the Hospice Support Team.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Ray “Bootsie” Tingle; and three brothers, Gordon Hinson, Avery Hinson and Frederick Hinson.

She is survived by three daughters, Greta RaheTingle Rhodes (Donald) of Springfield, Tenn., Hilda Corinne Tingle Cash (Joseph) of Louisville, and Phyllis Irene (Sally) Tingle of Owensboro; two sisters, Irene Hinson Fluharty of Whiteville, N.C. and Phyllis Hinson Cooper of Lake Waccamaw, N.C.; one brother, Pete Tingle (Joyce) of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Sarah Bledsoe Nash (Jeremy) and Ronald Graves Spurlock; three great-grandsons, Austin Ray Nash, Evan Louis Grant Nash, and Mason Daniel Paul Nash; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Houghlin- Greenwell Funeral Home with Chaplain Mary Jo Kruer officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Hospice of Nelson County, Bardstown, KY; or to the Stephen Foster Music Club for the Summer Concert Series, 247 Circle Drive, Bardstown, KY.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-