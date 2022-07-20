Obituary: Gerald Allen ‘Jerry’ Gaulke, 78, Buffalo

Gerald Allen “Jerry” Gaulke, 78, of Buffalo, died Monday, July 18, 2022m at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown surrounded by his family.He was born June 6, 1944, in Winona, Minn., to the late Leonard and Mabel Geneva Henderson Gaulke. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served 45 years in Water Waste Management.

He was dearly loved by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his lifelong soulmate, Linda Sue Gaulke.

He is survived by one daughter, Carol (Kenneth) Carder of Elizabethtown; one son, Walter Gaulke of Buffalo; three grandchildren, Joshua Gaulke, Jeremy Gaulke and Michelle Cole; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the funeral home.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

