Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Nathan Earl Clark, 33, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Booked at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amber Dawn Morgan, 42, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Thomas Ray Yocum, 41, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle; no insurance; improper display of registration plates; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 in value; no registration plates; no registration receipt; license to be in possession. No bond listed. Booked at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Lynn Shelburne, 29, New Hope, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Sean Robert Brown,, driving on a DUI-suspended license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; leaving the scene of an accident; criminal mischief, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-