Obituary: James Ronald Roby, 68, Bardstown

James Ronald Roby, 68, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home. He spent his whole working life in the automotive industry, doing everything from sales, to mechanics, to vehicle prep. He was a Catholic by faith. He always had a sense of humor, often teasing and joking with all his family, but was most known for his big, kind, tender heart.

JAMES RONALD ROBY

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosaline Cecil Roby; and one sister, JoAnn Roby.

He is survived by one son, Jeffrey K. Roby (Faolan) of Brigantine, N.J.; three sisters, Doris Bell (Jerry), Karen Cash (Ransie), and Virginia “June Bug” Head;

five brothers, Wayne Roby (Connie), Donnie Roby, Billy Roby (Kim), Johnny Roby and Tommy Roby; his uncle, Edwin Cecil (Frances); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

