Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Donald Lee Howard Jr., 34, Bardstown, non-payment of fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $1,284.58. Booked at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jerad Matthew Jones, 33, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matt Bratcher, 52, Lawrenceburg, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-