Former county school superintendent named principal at Lexington Lafayette

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 — The former superintendent of Nelson County Schools has been named the new principal of Lexington’s Lafayette High School.

ANTHONY ORR

Anthony Orr was named the school’s new principal earlier this week by the Fayette County Schools.

Orr served as superintendent of Nelson County Schools for seven years until mid-2017. Following months of parent complaints regarding his management style, school safety, and other issues, Orr stepped down as superintendent July 31, 2017.

In December 2017, Orr accepted a job as interim superintendent of Powell County Schools. In July 2018, the Powell County school board made Orr’s position permanent.

In March 2022, after meeting in executive session, the Powel County Board of Education voted 4-1 not to renew Orr’s contract as superintendent.

In his move to the job as principal at Lexington’s Lafayette High School, Orr returns to the district where he first began teaching in Kentucky.

In 2000, he joined the faculty at Lexington’s Dunbar High School as a chemistry teacher. He later went on to become director of the Math, Science and Technology Center, assistant principal, and later, school principal.

After 10 years at Dunbar, Orr was named superintendent of the Nelson County Schools.

