Officials urge residents to be mindful of dangerously high outside temperatures

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, July 21, 2022 — The county’s Emergency Management office has issued a reminder to residents to remain aware of the dangerous heat our Central Kentucky continues to experience.

Today’s high temperatures are expected to be around 95 degrees with heat index values as high as 109. Anyone who can stay indoors in air-conditioned areas are urged to do so.

Anyone who must work or be outdoors should take extra precautions.

Reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning of evening hours when possible. If you must be outdoors, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, take frequent breaks in air conditioned or shaded areas and drink plenty of fluids. Also, check on family and neighbors, especially the eldely and those

with medical conditions.

Be sure to remember your pets and livestock. Outdoor animals need shade and plenty of fresh water. Never leave pets or children in any parked and unattended vehicles.

Know and watch for symptoms of heat illnesses such as heavy sweating, painful muscle cramps, extreme weakness and/or fatigue, nausea and/or vomiting, dizziness and/or headache, fainting and fast and weak pulse. If you experience symptoms, move to a shaded area and call 911.

-30-