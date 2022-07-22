Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, July 21, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 21, 2022

Lucinda Lee Downs, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:47 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Emily Nicole Burke, 23, New Haven, burglary, second-degree; criminal trespassing, second-degree; menacing. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Madison Renea Clem, 19, New Haven, burglary, second-degree; criminal trespassing, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:51 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Noah Burke, 20, New Haven, burglary, second-degree; criminal trespassing, second-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:53, p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roy Norman Bishop, 54, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $203. Booked at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Hunter Bradley Bode, 21, Metter, Ga., receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 in value; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Michael Deweese, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:39 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Roman Soto Moises, 36, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no operators license; failure to produce an insurance card; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Thomas Nalley Sr., 56, Bloomfield, disorderly conduct, second-degree; rear license not illuminated; resisting arrest; failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 11:05 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-