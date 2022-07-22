Obituary: Ted Herman, 70, Bardstown

Ted Herman, 70, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home. He was born February 28, 1952, in Erie, Pa. He retired from General Electric. He loved playing his guitar, pottery, boating on the lake, riding horses, and mostly loved his daughter and granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie Lee Herman; and his father, C.J. Herman.

He is survived by one daughter, Kristy Kirk; two granddaughters, Olivia Kirk and Jaley Crawford; his mother, June Herman; one sister, Robin Herman; and several cousins.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Senior Paster Jeff Miner officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

