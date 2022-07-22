Obituary: Thomas Lee Coomes, 53, Taylorsville

Thomas Lee Coomes, 53, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at this home. He was born in Bardstown May 21, 1969, the son of the late Paul Lawrence and Rose Ann Williams Coomes.

He was a member of the Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Mount Eden. He was a 30-year employee of Heaven Hill Distillery. He was a member of Local 23D of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union. In his younger years, he was an active and enthusiastic coon hunter, and his hobbies included horseback trail riding and collecting pocket knives.

He is survived by his wife of more than 28 years, Lynelle B. Coomes of Taylorsville; one daughter, Audrey L. Cundiff (Jarrett) of Bardstown; one son, Andrew P. Downey (Jessica Marie) of Mount Eden; two sisters, Barbara Diane Hutchins (Stephen) and Paula Ann Mattingly (George “Steve”) both of Loretto; one brother, Jim Coomes (Anita) of Bardstown; and his grandson, Bennett Nicholas Cundiff.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Mount Eden, with the Rev. Roy Temple Jr. officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Pleasant Hill Christian Church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 1005 Pleasant Grove Ridge Road, Mount Eden, Kentucky 40046, or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois. 60611.

The Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

