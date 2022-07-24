Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, July 23, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Dustin Blake Carter, 32, Campbellsville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. No bond listed. Booked at 12:26 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kasey Beth Ratliff, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $750 cash. Booked at 12:31 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brooklynn Gribbins, 24, Lebanon, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 12:53 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Carol Dotson, 42, Campbellsville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 1:28 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Maurice Greenwell, 58, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating on a suspended license; rear license not illuminated. No bond listed. Booked at 1:48 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Newton, 51, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 2:37 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cole Jacob Chesser, 27, Williamsburg, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; during on a DUI-suspended license; no insurance; no registration plates; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 3:12 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Caleb Aaron White, 25, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 3:47 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean Robert Brown, 40, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 8:48 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Christina Lee Lindsey, 46, Bardstown, operating on a suspended operators license; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 4:59 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-