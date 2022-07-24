Obituary; James Christopher ‘Chris’ Boone, 37, New Haven

James Christopher “Chris” Boone, 37, of New Haven, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his home. He was a loving son, brother, father, and friend who would do anything for anyone who asked.

JAMES CHRISTOPER “CHIRS” BOONE

He was a former employee of Smith Brothers Distributing and SNS Packaging and a Catholic by faith.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, J.A. Boone Jr. and Joseph R. Simpson Sr.

He is survived by his parents, Timmy and Stephanie Boone; one son, James Landyn Boone; one brother, Chad Boone; his grandmothers, Joyce Boone and Louise Simpson; and a host of aunts, uncles, and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

is in charge of arrangements.

