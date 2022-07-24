Obituary: Danny Shewmaker, 69, Bardstown

Danny Shewmaker, 69, of Bardstown, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at his home. He was born May 10, 1953, in Corbin. He worked 28 years as a diesel mechanic and 13 years as a warehouse supervisor for Barton Distillery. He loved being a mechanic, working on his cars, fishing and boating at the lake and most of all playing cards with his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois K. “Red” and Ruby Pearl Shewmaker.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debbie Shewmaker of Bardstown; two daughters, Kim (Dave) VanMeter of Sellersburg, Ind. and Kelly Shewmaker of Bardstown; two sisters, Pam (Joey) Shewmaker Satterly and Sue (Ron) Shewmaker Watts both of Bardstown; three grandchildren, David VanMeter, Nolan Shewmaker and Sidney Shewmaker; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is private at Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go the American Kidney Foundation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-