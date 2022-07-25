Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, July 24, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Alexandria Marie Porter, 40, New Haven, operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; disregarding a stop sign; careless driving. Booked at 1:58 a.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Brian Ferguson, 38, New Hope, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree; parole violation (for technical violation); failure to appear. Bond is $385 cash. Booked at 11:03 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-