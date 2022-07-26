Obituary: Maxine Graves, 83, Calvary

Maxine Graves, 83, of Calvary, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Lebanon. She was born May 3, 1939, in Calvary. She was a member of Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church. She loved God, her family and listening to music.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Albertus “Bert” Graves; her parents, William Herbert and Mary Cordelia Spalding Mattingly; two sisters, Laverne Williams and Margaret L. Thomas; and three brothers, Abell S. Mattingly, Joseph Fredrick Mattingly and Jerry Mattingly.

Survivors include three children, Terry Graves (Alice) and Debbie Ferrell, both of Calvary, and Michelle Reynolds (Rodney) of Lebanon; seven grandchildren, Kristin Boothe, Kayla Spaulding, Ann-Morgan Nelson, Abby Caldwell, McKenzie Reynolds, Wesley Bland and Austin Graves; six great-grandchildren, Hudson Boothe, Griffin Boothe, Thomas Bland, Aria Nelson, Harper Spaulding and Parker Caldwell.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Lebanon with the Rev. Mark Hamilton officiating. Burial is in St, Rose Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are Wesley Bland, Austin Graves, Matt Nelson, Dylan Caldwell, Joe Spaulding and Tommy Phillips; Honorary Pallbearers are Kristin Boothe, Kayla Spaulding, Ann-Morgan Nelson, Abby Caldwell, McKenzie Reynolds and Lindsey Bland.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

