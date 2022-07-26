Obituary: Carmel ‘Carmie’ Rogers, 82, Bardstown

Carmel “Carmie” Rogers, 82, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home. She was born April 19, 1940, in Culvertown. She was a former employee for Nelson County Library and also was a volunteer to help teach reading for kindergarten classes at Cox’s Creek Elementary and Bardstown Elementary for 21 years. She was a member of Witty Friends and loved to quilt. She attended St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church where she was on the bereavement team.

CARMEL “CARMIE” ROGERS

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Dallas Rogers; one grandson, Christopher J. Rogers; her parents, John and Rosie Miles; two brothers, William and Elmer Miles; and three sisters, Marie Lyvers, Maeola Lewis, and Frances Josephine “Jo” Kilijian.

She is survived by four children, Cheryl (John Wayne) Hall of Cox’s Creek, Denise (Jeff) Morgan of Cecilia, Greg (Lisa) Rogers of Romeoville, Ill., and Julie (Jimmy) Vittitow of Bardstown; one sister, Geneva Donahue of Bardstown; one brother, Bobby (Joann) Miles of New Haven; seven grandchildren, Dustin (Shelbie) Hall, Chelsea Hall, Kelly (Chris) Appelman, Matthew Morgan, Trevor Rogers, Craig (Mandy) Vittitow, and Kyle Vittitow; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Tuesday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County or Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-