Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, July 25, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, July 25, 2022

Nicholas Erin Stone, 33, Bardstown, non-payment of fines. Bond is $1,308 cash. Booked at 3 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lindsey Lacray Welch, 37, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 6:12 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Michael Edward Downs, 42, Hodgenville, manslaughter, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:21 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-