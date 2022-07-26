Local man charged with manslaughter in overdose death of New Haven man

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 — Law enforcement investigation of a drug overdose death has led to manslaughter charges against a Bardstown man.

MICHAEL DOWNS

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, Nelson County deputies were dispatched to a home on Leslie Clark Road to conduct a death investigation. Detectives determined that the 37-year-old victim suffered a fatal drug overdose.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned the identity of the individual who sold the victim the illegal narcotics. A search warrant was obtained for that individual’s home.

On Monday, July 25, 2022, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with the help of the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, executed that search warrant at a home on Edgewood Drive in Bardstown. The search produced evidence, but the suspect, Michael Downs, 42, of Hodgenville, was not at the home.

Downs was located later Monday during a traffic stop on North Third Street. Following an interview at the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Downs was charged with second-degree manslaughter for his role in the overdose death. He was lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing by NCSO Detective Wetzel.

-30-