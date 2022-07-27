Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Amber Ray Smyth, 24, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); non-payment of fines. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, by the Lebanon Police Department.

