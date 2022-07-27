Flaget Birth Center receives $35,000 grant for labor and delivery care equipment

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIDO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 — The Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation, on behalf of the Flaget Memorial Hospital, has received a $35,000 grant from WHAS Crusade for Children that will be used to purchase vital new equipment to better serve newborns at the hospital.

FLAGET MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

The grant will be used to purchase advanced monitors and warmers for the Flaget birth center to serve at-risk newborns. This new equipment will increase monitoring accuracy and provide temperature regulation to at-risk babies, which is crucial to improving outcomes.

“Our goal is to ensure our hospital has the most up-to-date and advanced equipment to serve all patients,” said Leslie Smart, the president of the Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation. “This grant will allow us to bring the necessary equipment to meet the unique needs for our smallest patients– newborns.”

Dawn Lee, president and CEO, WHAS Crusade for Children said “We are pleased to be able to help Flaget Memorial Hospital continually improve the services it provides for at-risk newborns at the facility.”

To learn more about how you can support the Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/saint-joseph-hospital-foundation.

