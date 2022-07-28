Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Marshall Blake Roby, 42, Bardstown, no charge information. No bond listed. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Stacy Michelle Clan, 44, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $7,500 cash. Booked at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobby Joe Barnes Jr., 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); failure to appear. Bond is $10,100 cash. Booked at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

-30-