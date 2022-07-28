Obituary: Elizabeth Ann ‘Annie’ Bryan, 62, New Haven

Elizabeth Ann “Annie” Bryan, 62, of New Haven, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She spent her whole life as a teacher for the Archdiocese of Louisville, teaching for two years at St. Gregory Catholic School and 38 years at St. Catherine Academy in New Haven.

ELIZABETH ANN “ANNIE” BRYAN

She was a member of the New Haven Jaycee’s, a Kentucky Colonel, and a devoted member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John D. Sr. and Elizabeth Bryan.

She is survived by two sisters, Jackie Bryan Ritchie (Scott) and Mary Bryan; one brother, John D. Bryan Sr. (Carole); four nieces, Abigail Ritchie, Kayla Bryan and Taylor Bryan; one nephew, Joshua Bryan; one great-niece, Aubree Ritchie; one great-nephew, Bentley Ritchie; and a host of cousins and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made to St. Catherine Academy.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-