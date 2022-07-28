Video: Dean Watts press conference to discuss deputy pay, July 28, 2022

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, July 28, 2022 — As he nears the end of years in office, Nelson County Judge Executive Dean Watts called a press conference to defend Nelson Fiscal Court’s support for the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office after social media posts attacked the court and individual magistrates about deputy pay. Watts offers a quick history of fiscal court’s support for the sheriff’s office and the results of a review of officer pay in comparison with seven other police agencies.

To see a spreadsheet with detail on deputy salaries in the comparison, click here. Running time 7 minutes and 40 seconds.

-30-