Nelson County Jail Logs, Thursday, July 28, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Wanda Fay Ballard, 61, Bardstown, hindering prosecution or apprehension, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Adam Ballard, 37, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 12:09 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Lynn Jewell, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

-30-