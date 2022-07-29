Friday, July 29th, 2022 | Posted by

Nelson County Fair Baby Contest results

Girls, 12-17 months

From left, 1st Place, Karsyn Cox of Bardstown; 2nd Place, Claire Crepps of Coxs Creek; and 3rd Place, Liliana Mitchell of Bardstown. Click to enlarge.

Boys 12-17 months

From left, 1st Place, Trenton Cissell of Bardstown; 2nd Place, Luke Durbin of Bardstown; and 3rd Place, Alexander Cornish of Chaplin. C;lick image to enlarge.

Girls 18-24 months

From left, 1st Place, Dani Coulter of Coxs Creek; 2nd Place, Preslee Coleman of Bardstown; and 3rd Place, Jolie Clark of Loretto. Click to enlarge.

Boys 18-24 months

From left, 1st Place, Jackson Wright of Bardstown; 2nd Place, Anakin Moss of Bardstown. Click to enlarge.

Multiple Births 12-24 months

1st Place, Emery & Everett Miles of Bardstown. Click to enlarge.

