Nelson County Gazette
Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.
Home
Health
Deaths
Community News
Charitable Events
Recreation News
Religion News
Police / Fire / EMS
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Video
Politics
Bradford & Brooks
Misc
Nelson County Schools
Bardstown City Schools
Nelson Fiscal Court
Bardstown CIty Council
News
Holidays
Podcasts
Weather
Agriculture
Journalism
Election News
Elections
Public Record
Historic
Bourbon-related
Entertainment
Politics
Business News
State government
City Government
Public Safety
County government
Education
Tech
Courts
Indictments
Marriages
Divorces
Jail Logs
About the Gazette
Adverts
Manage
Advertise
Classified Ads
Contact Us
Submit Your News
Stay Connected
Latest Posts in RSS
Agriculture
Bardstown CIty Council
Bardstown City Schools
Bourbon-related
Bradford & Brooks
Breaking News
Business News
Charitable Events
City Government
Community News
County government
Courts
Deaths
Divorces
Education
Election News
Elections
Entertainment
Health
Historic
Holidays
Indictments
Jail Logs
Journalism
Letters to the Editor
Marriages
Misc
Nelson County Schools
Nelson Fiscal Court
News
Opinion
Podcasts
Police / Fire / EMS
Politics
Politics
Public Record
Public Safety
Recreation News
Religion News
State government
Tech
Uncategorized
Video
Weather
Latest Comments in RSS
Follow us on Twitter
Connect on Facebook
Friday, July 29th, 2022
|
Posted by
admin
Nelson County Fair Baby Contest results
Girls, 12-17 months
From left, 1st Place, Karsyn Cox of Bardstown; 2nd Place, Claire Crepps of Coxs Creek; and 3rd Place, Liliana Mitchell of Bardstown. Click to enlarge.
Boys 12-17 months
From left, 1st Place, Trenton Cissell of Bardstown; 2nd Place, Luke Durbin of Bardstown; and 3rd Place, Alexander Cornish of Chaplin. C;lick image to enlarge.
Girls 18-24 months
From left, 1st Place, Dani Coulter of Coxs Creek; 2nd Place, Preslee Coleman of Bardstown; and 3rd Place, Jolie Clark of Loretto. Click to enlarge.
Boys 18-24 months
From left, 1st Place, Jackson Wright of Bardstown; 2nd Place, Anakin Moss of Bardstown. Click to enlarge.
Multiple Births 12-24 months
1st Place, Emery & Everett Miles of Bardstown. Click to enlarge.
Share this:
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Comments are closed
Home
About the Gazette
Adverts
Advertise
Classified Ads
Contact Us
Submit Your News
RSS
© 2022
Nelson County Gazette
. All Rights Reserved.
Log in
Gabfire Themes