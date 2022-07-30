Obituary: Jeanne F. Carr, 78, Buffalo

Jeanne F. Carr, 78, of Buffalo, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born in Hartford, Conn., to the late Eugene Thomas and Dorothy Marie Jarvis Carr.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Jean; and her parents.

She is survived by one son, Billy Weigel; one sister, Mary Ann Carr; two brothers, Bob Carr of Buffalo and Jimmy Carr of New Hampshire; three grandchildren, Dani and Logan Wohlers, and Kacie Kimberly Weigel; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with her wishes cremation was chosen. There will be no services.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

