Obituary: Cheryl Simpson Lyvers, 53, Bardstown

Cheryl Simpson Lyvers, 53, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home. She was born June 29, 1969, in Bardstown. She was a special education teacher for Bardstown City Schools where she received the Central Kentucky Special Education Cooperative Certificate of Recognition. She was a member of KEA. She was a Goldstar child, loved walking, exercising, and most importantly being with her family. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

CHERYL SIMPSON LYVERS

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Simpson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Lyvers of Bardstown; one daughter, Kelsey (Alex) Chavez of Cheyenne, Wyoming; two sons, Derek (Rebecca) Simpson of Bardstown and Cody (Kristyn) Lyvers of Elizabethtown; her mother, Deanna Sharpe of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Lucas Simpson, Colton Simpson, Aubree Simpson, Jaxon Lyvers, Jett Lyvers, and Markus Chavez; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw and the Rev. Jason Harris officiating with a private burial at a later date.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-