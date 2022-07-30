Obituary: Danny Carl Ashby Sr., 70, formerly of Bardstown

Danny Carl Ashby Sr., 70, of Fairdale, formerly of Bardstown, died Monday, July 25, 2022. He was born in Bardstown Jan. 11, 1952, to the late Clayton C. Ashby and Dorothy Ashby. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

DANNY CARL ASHBY SR.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Peggy Smith; one brother, David Ashby; and one nephew, Chris Ashby.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Nancy Ashby; one daughter, Michelle Thomas (Gary); three sons, Darrell Goff (Tammy), David Goff (Suzie) and Danny C. Ashby, Jr.; two sisters, Judy Ashby and Mary Ashby; 13 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

