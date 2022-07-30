Obituary: Christopher ‘Chris’ Michael Seelye, 28

Christopher “Chris” Michael Seelye, 28, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

CHRISTOPHER “CHRIS” MICHAEL SEELYE

He will be deeply missed by many. He loved spending time with his family, being an uncle, and especially being with his son, Colby. He was very active and was passionate about basketball and football. He was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats and the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed watching movies and TV and loved being down at the lake.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Albert Grasch.

He is survived by his son, Colby Seelye; his mother, Kim Seelye; his father, Joe Seelye (Mandy); one sister, Ashley Seelye; one brother, Josh Seelye (Tiffany);

his grandparents, Terry and Wanda Scherzinger and Rita Grasch; one nephew, Rory Seelye; three aunts, LaDonna Sills (George), Chas Jackson (Jay) and Rita Schuler; his girlfriend, Jamie Reiter; and a host of cousins & friends.

His Celebration of Life service is 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Ratterman Southwest, 4832 Cane Run Rd. in Louisville.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, prior to the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Brook Hospital – Dupont.

The Ratterman Southwest Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-