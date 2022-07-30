Nelson County Jail Logs — July 28-29, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Steven Allen Ballard, 26, New Haven, wanton endangerment, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, July 29, 2022

Tony Eugene Henley Sr., 60, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 10:26 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

David Wesley Phelps, 43, Bardstown, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Earl Douglas, 39, New Haven, contempt of court. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 4:02 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Michael Dakotah Ryan Hall, 26, Bloomfield, possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 7:24 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022.

Lakeisha Yulon Rogers, 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10:09 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-