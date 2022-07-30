Obituary: Margie Kelty Smith, 97, Springfield

Margie Kelty Smith, 97, of Smith Lane, Springfield, died at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.

MARGIE KELTY SMITH

She is survived by five daughters, Jan Fenton, Wanda (Steve) Smith, Pamela Curtis Smith (Kevin) Hill, Barbara (Steve) Thompson and Cynthia (Joey) Smith, all of Springfield; three sons, T.R. (Janice) Smith, Terry (Laurie) Smith and Douglas Smith, all of Springfield; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, and 7-9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Monday night prayer service.

Contributions are suggested to Our Lady of the Snows.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-